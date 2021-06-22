Memo Shows OnePlus Will Be A Sub-Brand to Oppo; Employees Told Not To Talk About OxygenOS

Last week, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus announced that it is merging with its BBK sibling, Oppo. Few days after the official announcement, a leaked memo now says that after the merger, OnePlus will act as a sub-brand under Oppo’s umbrella. Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said tat OnePlus and Oppo would be “merging teams" behind the scenes to benefit both the companies. However, a leaked memo that comes courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass says that after the merger, OnePlus will be a sub-brand to Oppo. The memo essentially says that OnePlus as a company will cease to exist and will become a sub-brand under Oppo. This looks similar to Redmi and Pocophone being Xiaomi sub-brands.

Another interesting thing that the leaked memo has found is that a section marked “Important Note," tells OnePlus employees not to respond to any questions that ask about the OxygenOS and/or ColourOS in relation to the integration announcement. The memo says that this is because the company does not have any updates regarding the operating systems. This puts a big question mark on the future of OxygenOS. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently replied to fans asking about the future of OxygenOS, saying that OxygenOS will remain in place on global devices. The memo lays out how the merger will affect OnePlus going forward.

Just received these talking points on the new relationship between Oppo and OnePlus. Might help to clear up some confusion. pic.twitter.com/mIVyjcmeKD— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 18, 2021

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, earlier this month announced the OnePlus-Oppo merger. Lau said that OnePlus has been working with Oppo since last year to streamline operations and capitalise on additional shared resources. He said that after seeing positive impace from these changes, OnePlus has decided to further integrate our organisation with Oppo.

The merger doesn’t change much for OnePlus customers. Both OnePlus and Oppo have already shared resources, technology, and supply chain in the past and OnePlus and Oppo smartphones have had similarities, given the shared ownership under BBK Electronics. However, now OnePlus has made the relationship public and is not shy of using Oppo’s name with the brand.

