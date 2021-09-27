Signal, the popular messaging app that had gained attention earlier this year amid WhatsApp’s policy fiasco is down due to technical. Signal has acknowledged the outage and says that its teams are working to bring it back up. Signal, known for its secure messaging, has been down for many users since Sunday night. Outage tracker Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports on Monday morning, with over 1,200 outage reports. The outage map on Downdetector shows majority of the outage in the US. It is not known how big the outage was in India, since Downdetector only shows US outages for Signal, but several users on Twitter have said that they are experiencing issues with the secure messaging app.

“Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible," an in-app message reads. The company, in its tweet said that the outage is due to a hosting outage that is affecting parts of its service. “We’re working on bringing it back up," the message reads. According to Downdetector, out of the total outage reports, about 43 percent showed issues with the app, 36 percent people were facing issues with sending messages, and about 20 percent faced server issues. The website said that user reports indicated that Signal is having problems since 11:05PM EDT, Sunday (Monday, 8:35AM IST).

Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up.— Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

update: yes signal is down, but there also seems to be a broader "something's fscky" going on https://t.co/rKtijTke9A https://t.co/XftWjfDUf8— cje 😷💉💪💉 (@caseyjohnellis) September 27, 2021

It’s not just you. Signal is down.— sᴛᴀʏ sᴇxʏ & ᴅᴏɴ’ᴛ ɢᴇᴛ ᴋᴇᴛᴛʟᴇᴅ (@dontgetkettled) September 27, 2021

Signal is a secure messaging app that rivals Facebook-owned WhatsApp. Earlier this year, Signal gained a lot of new users after WhatsApp made changes to its terms of use. Signal is developed by a non-profit organisation called Signal Foundation. The app was launched in 2014 as a messenger focused on privacy. The app uses end-to-end encryption, and is available for all Android and iOS devices. Last time Signal faced an outage was back in July this year.

