Messenger App On Android And iOS Getting New Shortcuts: Here’s How It Works

Messenger app from Meta is offering a new set of shortcuts for Android and iOS users. The new shortcuts are part of the new app update which is gradually rolling out to people across the globe. The platform has revealed a few new shortcuts like group tag replies, silent replies and GIF reply feature.

In addition to these, the Meta-owned messaging platform will be adding more shortcuts later this year.

Messenger App Shortcuts For Android And iOS

The new shortcuts introduced on Messenger are varied and help users with tagging everyone in a group before replying. So, let’s say you want to talk about a party with the whole group, just use the shortcut ‘@everyone’ on Messenger to get everyone’s attention about your plans.

Meta says you can reach out to everyone on the group, and make sure nobody misses out on the notification. This feature has been available on Slack for quite some time, and Messenger users are finally getting it.

The other shortcut is meant for the better privacy of users with the new silent option.

If you suddenly thought of a question and wanted to ask the person late in the night, just send the message with the ‘/silent’ shortcut so that the chat can be read by the person at their convenience.

More Shortcuts Coming To Messenger

There are a few other shortcuts being added, and some like the ‘/pay’ shortcut is meant for people in the US right now. Meta says just use the shortcut and the payment feature is enabled on the Messenger screen, allowing you to quickly pay for the coffee or pizza your friend paid for at the restaurant earlier in the day.

Meta is also bringing the ‘/gif’, ‘/shrug’ and ‘/tableflip’ shortcuts for iOS users very soon.

No word on when Android folks will be getting these handy Messenger shortcuts.

