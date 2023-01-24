Meta Brings More Features Under Encryption For Messenger Users

Meta has introduced new features that will be compatible with the Messenger platform’s end-to-end encryption standard. Messenger got the security layer earlier but its feature set has been limited for a long time. But that changes now with Meta announcing the new features that will work in the end-to-end encryption mode.

Messenger works outside of the main Facebook app and users can use their existing ID to log in, even if they don’t have an active Facebook page. Messenger with E2E now supports these features:

- Chat Themes

- Chat emojis and reactions

- Link previews

- Status indicator

You might say all these features have become standard across most messaging platforms (including the Meta-owned apps) but Messenger did not give you these tools when chatting in the e2e mode.

Meta says Messenger will also look to help people differentiate between their work and personal lives, by having different group profile photos on the platform. Link previews is another useful addition to see e2e security and so is status indicator which shows other people when you are online or away from the app.

Meta started testing e2e on Messenger in August last year and gradually made its way to the end user, but even now, there are many who don’t have the option to securely chat on the Meta-owned platform. The company has assured that the roll out continues to happen and people will be notified that e2e will be compatible with their Messenger accounts in the coming months.

Other Meta products continue to evolve as well. Instagram has got a new Quiet Mode for users which allows them to stay away from the screen and snooze all the notifications. WhatsApp will soon give users the ability to share photos in their original quality and also report on the other person’s WhatsApp Status.

Read all the Latest Tech News here