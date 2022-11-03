Meta India Head Ajit Mohan Quits Suddenly, Joining Snap

Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta India (formerly Facebook) has quit. His resignation comes with immediate effect on November 3, 2022. While Mohan’s sudden exit is unexplained, reports claim that he is joining Snap (aka Snapchat).

Mohan joined Facebook and became the Managing Director of Facebook India in January 2019 after Umang Bedi left in October 2017. Facebook was later rebranded as Meta.

The development has been confirmed by the company. In a statement, Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta said, “Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company.”

Before joining Facebook, Mohan was the CEO of Star India for four years which was rebranded to Disney Star– owning the popular Hotstar streaming platform.

