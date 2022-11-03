CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meta India Head Ajit Mohan Quits Suddenly, Joining Snap
1-MIN READ

Meta India Head Ajit Mohan Quits Suddenly, Joining Snap

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 19:21 IST

New Delhi, India

While Mohan's sudden exit is unexplained, reports claim that he is joining Snap (aka Snapchat).

While Mohan’s sudden exit is unexplained, reports claim that he is joining Snap (aka Snapchat). (Image: File photo)

Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta India (formerly Facebook) has quit. His resignation comes with immediate effect on November 3, 2022.

Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta India (formerly Facebook) has quit. His resignation comes with immediate effect on November 3, 2022. While Mohan’s sudden exit is unexplained, reports claim that he is joining Snap (aka Snapchat).

Mohan joined Facebook and became the Managing Director of Facebook India in January 2019 after Umang Bedi left in October 2017. Facebook was later rebranded as Meta.

The development has been confirmed by the company. In a statement, Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta said, “Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company.”

Before joining Facebook, Mohan was the CEO of Star India for four years which was rebranded to Disney Star– owning the popular Hotstar streaming platform.

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk

first published:November 03, 2022, 19:21 IST
last updated:November 03, 2022, 19:21 IST