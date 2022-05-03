Meta Likely To Bring Four VR Headsets By 2024 For Its Metaverse Push

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is working on four new virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets that the company will release by 2024.

According to The Information, the aggressive timeline reflects Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s desire to advance his metaverse dream by getting more people to use VR devices.

“Meta is planning to release Project Cambria, a high-end VR and mixed-reality headset it is billing as a device for the future of work, around September, according to a person familiar with the matter," the report said late on Monday.

A second version of Cambria, code-named Funston, is likely to be launched in 2024.

Project Cambria may cost around $799 — more that the $299/$399 price for Quest VR headsets.

The Cambria VR headset may have high-resolution image quality so that you can write and type emails within the VR environment.

Betting big on metaverse, Zuckerberg last week took a deep dive into his next investment priorities that will drive the growth for the company.

Zuckerberg said that the center-piece of the strategy is the social platform that they are starting to build with Horizon.

“We plan to launch a web version of Horizon later this year that will make it easy for people to step into metaverse experiences from a lot more platforms, even without needing a headset," he emphasised during the company’s earnings call.

The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company’s Quest VR headsets.

He said that the company’s other focus for Horizon is building out the metaverse economy and helping creators make a living working in the metaverse. On the hardware side, Meta Quest 2 continues to be the leading virtual reality headset.

