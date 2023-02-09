Meta Outage Resolved, Facebook And Instagram Back Online: All Details

Meta, parent company of Facebook, has confirmed that the technical issue that briefly affected thousands of users’ access to Facebook and Instagram services has been fixed, and the website is now functional for most users.

“A technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

According to Downdetector.com via Reuters, at the peak of the outage, Facebook saw as many as 11,000 reported incidents while Instagram saw approximately 7,000 reported cases. It was also reported that users experienced difficulties with Facebook’s online Messenger messaging service.

Downdetector is a website that gathers information on outages through collecting status updates from a variety of sources—including user reports submitted on their platform.

Per Reuters, as of 08:30 PM Eastern Time (01:30 GMT), the number of outages had declined to 11 incidents for Instagram and 81 instances for Facebook.

In other news, Twitter also suffered an outage, leaving some users unable to tweet with an error message reading “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

Downdetector information shows that around 5 p.m. Eastern time, Twitter was unavailable to roughly 9,000 users in the United States. By 6 p.m. Eastern, there were 2,500 fewer outages.

Twitter’s support account confirmed the occurrence and said, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

