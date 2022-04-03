CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meta Says COVID Booster Shots Not Needed for Employees in U.S. Offices
1-MIN READ

Facebookowner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

(Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended.

The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

April 03, 2022