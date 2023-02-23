Meta Starts Roll Call Feature Testing On Messenger App: All Details

Meta is internally testing a new feature called “Roll Call" in Messenger, which is said to be a lookalike of BeReal (a French photo-sharing app).

First spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, the new feature invites users to add a photo or video to a prompt to share what they’re up to at the moment, reports TechCrunch.

Only people who are added to the roll call can see other responses.

Similar to BeReal, the test feature introduces a random front-and back-camera photo to social media every day in an attempt to restore authenticity, according to the report.

As Roll Call is still an internal prototype, it’s unclear when or if Meta intends to make the feature public.

The finished product may look different from the test product, the report said.

Unlike BeReal, where users are randomly asked to share images, Messenger’s new feature does not prompt users to post content, instead, users can initiate a Roll Call thread in a group chat at any time.

Further, to encourage participation, the prompt will have a timed countdown.

When someone starts a roll call, a notification will be sent to all group chat users; after users submit an image or video, they can view everyone else’s responses, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

“Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blogpost.

