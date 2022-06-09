Meta Stops Working On Its Dual Camera Smartwatch, To Focus On Wearables

Meta has decided to stop working on its supposed dual-camera smartwatch. According to the latest report, the company is focused on wearables, but this product might never see the light. The smartwatch is codenamed Milan by the company, and it sports a large display along with two cameras, Meta was supposed to launch this product to rival Apple Watch, but that seems unlikely now.

The report from Bloomberg quotes sources, who now claim that Meta will instead focus on developing wrist wearables, which could be more like a regular fitness band. Meta has not officially shared the details of the product, or its decision to end the development of this smartwatch.

But the report suggests Meta could be streamlining its focus on profitable avenues and cutting its costs, which also became evident when it decided to freeze hiring at the company, and even shut down a few divisions. This smartwatch was tipped to release this year and Meta was expected to price the device around $349 (Rs 27,100 approx), as informed by multiple reports earlier.

And even though the Milan smartwatch plans have been shelved, Meta could eventually use the features and even some of the technology it has developed on other wearable products in the future. The camera on this smartwatch was supposed to help in multiple ways.

Firstly it had the option of letting you click pictures, while the other one was meant to help with some health-tracking features, and even use it as a controller for augmented reality (AR) features, something that Meta has been advocating for since its origin.

The Meta smartwatch renders and the prototype had dual cameras, which included a 12-megapixel unit at the back, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It even offered Wi-Fi, GPS and eSIM support for standalone ability.

