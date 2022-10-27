Metaverse Criticized by Tech Elites, Xbox Head Considers It a "Poorly Designed Video Game"

Facebook’s parent company Meta and Mark Zuckerberg might be going all-in with pushing Metaverse and Meta Quest VR headsets, but industry veterans including Xbox chief Phil Spencer don’t have high hopes from it.

In fact, Phil Spencer called Metaverse “a poorly built video game.” He explained that “Video game creators have an amazing ability to build compelling worlds that we want to go spend time in.” He added, “For me, building a metaverse that looks like a meeting room… I just find that’s not where I want to spend most of my time.”

Palmer Luckey, former founder of Oculus VR, compared Metaverse to a “project vehicle,” on which Meta is burning surmountable cash. He added, “It’s not. It’s not fun, it’s not good. I think most people probably on the team would agree that it’s not currently a good product.”

Greg Joswiak, SVP of Global Marketing at Apple, also stepped in to say that Metaverse is “a word I’ll never use.”

Facebook competitor and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel compared the Metaverse concept to living inside a computer and that he would never like to spend his time inside a computer after he comes home after a long day.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, remains upbeat about the idea despite criticism. In August 2022, he came under fire for purportedly posting images of his digital avatar in front of the Metaverse’s recreation of the Eiffel Tower and that, despite having a $10 billion budget, Meta produced a less-than-stellar outcome.

Phil Spencer’s criticism also came as a surprise given that Microsoft and Meta had just announced a partnership to make Microsoft’s Office and Xbox Cloud available on Meta Quest VR systems.

At the Meta Connect 2022, Meta said “new partnership that will bring powerful new work and productivity tools to Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year, including apps for Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms.”

