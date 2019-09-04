Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV

As we are heading into the Diwali festive season, TV launches and sales will be in focus again. Well in time, the Chinese owned German television maker Metz has added an OLED TV to its already extensive line-up of Android TVs in India. The 55-inch Metz M55S9A OLED TV is priced at Rs 99,999 and follows through the excellent LED TV line-up that Metz already has in India. In fact, the Metz M55S9A OLED TV is significantly more affordable than any of the options by LG, a company that has till now championed the cause of OLED TVs while charging a pretty penny for the pleasure.

The Metz M55S9A has an organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel which are made from organic materials which emit light when electricity is passed through them. OLED display panels are well known for vivid colours, great contrast and very fast response rate as well. The other headline specs of the Metz M55S9A OLED TV include the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), True HDR technology, the Chameleon AI video processing engine and this runs a 2.5GHz quad core processor with 2.5GB of RAM. This is also a certified Android TV, which means you get access to the clean and full-fledged Android TV smart TV software which has built-in Google Assistant and the Play Store. This means the TV is also compatible with all popular video streaming services including Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Zee 5 and more.

“Our newly launched OLED TV is not just a quality brand but is also available at a reasonable price. Metz M55S9A has millions of pixels with precise point-to-point control and gives the viewer an amazing viewing experience. It minimizes the harm of blue-light hazard, which is the best choice to protect eyes,” says Criver Liu, Vice - MD, Metz India, in an official statement.

Now, how does the 55-inch Metz M55S9A OLED TV compare with the competition. In a way, this is taking on LG’s OLED TV line-up. At present, LG’s most affordable OLED TV is the 55-inch LG OLED55B8PTA which is priced at Rs 2,04,990. This has a 55-inch OLED display, supports HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and runs the LG AI ThinQ smart TV platform that bakes in the Google Assistant. And the fact that the Metz M55S9A OLED TV costs less than half as much as the LG OLED55B8PTA means any off feature that the former may be missing out on, if at all, isn’t really that big a deal. And why wouldn’t you?

Important to note that the upcoming OnePlus TV, also expected to be 55-inches in size, will have a 4K QLED display. Now things are getting serious, and the expensive options would struggle in face of the competition from the new kids on the block.

