Mi 10 5G Launched in India at Rs 49,999: Specifications, Variants, Availability and More

Xiaomi has launched its new premium smartphone, the Mi 10 5G, in India. The handset marks the return of the company’s flagship range to the country after it launched the Mi 5 back in 2016. The handset was launched via an online event alongside two more products, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and the Mi Box 4K.

Specifications

The new Mi 10 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset and supports 5G connectivity. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 180Hz touch response rate. The company says it offers a peak brightness of 1,120 nits and offers 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It will be offered in two variants in India, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Xiaomi is making use of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage standard.

In terms of camera, the Mi 10 houses a 108-megapixel camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), the second camera is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The other cameras include a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20-megapixels and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

The battery is rated at 4,780mAh along with support for 30W fast wired and wireless charging. There is also support for 10W reverse charging that is Qi-compatible. The brand has further included Wi-Fi 6 to make for overall faster download and upload speeds via Wi-Fi networks. It runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Both variants will be available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

Additionally, the company has also launched the Mi 30W Wireless Charger based on Qi standard. The charger will be an add-on accessory for the Mi 10 and comes with a built-in cooling fan. It is priced at Rs 2,299 and is available at a special pre-order price of Rs 1,999. Expect it to compete against the recently launched OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.

Price and Offers

The Mi 10 5G is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant going up to Rs 54,999. According to the company, the pricing is a combination of the China price and 18-percent GST. Pre-orders start at 2PM today (May 8) on Amazon India and Mi.com. It will be available via Mi partner stores as well, however, the company hasn’t shared the official availability date of the handset.

Xiaomi is offering a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 if you buy the phone using HDFC Bank cards. Customers pre-ordering the Mi 10 5G will also get a Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs. 2,499. There will also be no-cost EMI options for purchasing the phone online and offline.

