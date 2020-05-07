Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K Launching in India: Features, Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has announced the sale of its flagship Mi 10 5G smartphone, as well as the Mi Box 4K streaming box, in India. Both the devices will be available through Amazon.in, and will be unveiled in a live streamed online event tomorrow, May 8, at 12 noon (IST). Alongside Amazon India, the two products will also be available on the company's official website too. As part of its preorder offers, the Mi 10 5G smartphone will come with a Mi Wireless Power Bank for free (original price Rs 2,499), albeit only for a limited period of time.

Mi 10 5G

The Mi 10 5G will sport a 3D curved TrueColor E3 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and stereo speakers. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and claims to have the "world's fastest wireless charging" as well. As far as the camera is concerned, the phone will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera in a quad rear camera setup, coupled with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 8K video recording. As for the price, the Mi 10 5G was launched in China at an introductory price of CNY 3,999 (~Rs 43,000). Given Xiaomi's habit of competitive pricing, it remains to be seen if the company manages to price the Mi 10 at a similar point in India as well, to remain competitive with the OnePlus 8 series as well.

Mi Box 4K

The Mi Box 4K streaming box is being targeted by Xiaomi for users that still have older generation TVs at home. The upcoming Mi Box 4K is slated to be a revised edition of one of the Mi Box models already in sale in China, with speculations largely suggesting it to be a revised version of Mi Box S. Xiaomi India's website also reveals that users will get support for 4K playback through the upcoming Mi Box, as well as Dolby Audio. Built-in Chromecast support and a Voice Remote will be the two other features of the Mi Box, which remains consistent with the TV experience that Xiaomi's new generation televisions in India already offer. Taking international prices into consideration, the Mi Box 4K may cost about Rs 5,000 in India.