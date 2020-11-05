Mi 11 Concept Render Shows a Super Fancy Take on Xiaomi's Possible Next Flagship

Xiaomi Mi 11 concept render has surfaced online, and it shows the smartphone with some wild features and a fancy design. As per the concept render showcased in a video by TechDroider, the smartphone is teased with an under-display front camera and no ports. The video even takes expectations one notch above with a 192-megapixel primary camera on the next Xiaomi flagship (could also be called Mi 20 or whatever the company may like). Xiaomi last month had launched the Mi 10T Pro in India that comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a large 6.67-inch display.

The render further teases the rumoured Xiaomi Mi 11 with a curved display unlike the flat display on the Mi 10T series. Notably, the curved display might not be the best selling point as several brands including Samsung are going back to the flat display with the latest flagship series like Galaxy Note 20 smartphones. The back panel design in the render takes inspiration from the Mi Mix Alpha concept phone that Xiaomi launched in 2019. The Mi 11 concept design teases the phone with a vertical strip that houses the rear cameras accompanied by the LED flash. It is shown in white finish, while the strip uses a grey colour finish. Additionally, the smartphone seems to be made out of metal and glass - similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10 series.

Under the hood, the smartphone is teased to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, that appears to be the most likely feature on the next Mi flagship series. With the portl-ess design, the concept render teases the Mi 11 to only support wireless charging solution. Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi 10T series phones do not support wireless or reverse wireless charging. It is important to remember that the video showcases only the concept design and the actual smartphone may look completely different. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.