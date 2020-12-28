Mi 11 Launch Today: Everything We Know About Xiaomi's First Snapdragon 888 SoC-Powered Flagship

The Xiaomi Mi 11's launch is just a few hours away, and the smartphone would become the first to feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside the vanilla Mi 11, the Chinese tech company is also rumoured to unveil a Pro model with the same mobile processor. The launch event will take place in China at 7:30 PM CST Asia, which translates to 5 PM IST. Its pre-orders will likely start today, though its global launch is expected to take place early next year. To recall, Xiaomi had first unveiled the Mi 10 series in China in February this year, but arrived in international markets a month later.

Over the last few weeks, Xiaomi has confirmed several features for the Mi 11 series including its Geekbench scores. The company claimed that the Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered vanilla Mi 11 attained a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,818 that are significantly higher than the single-core score of 780 and multi-core score of 3,388 of the vanilla Mi 10 smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker has also announced that upcoming smartphone(s) would feature an all-new display technology with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Earlier this year, Corning announced that Gorilla Glass Victus has two times better scratch resistance over the Gorilla Glass 6. It is also said to be four times better than a competitive aluminosilicate glass. The Mi 11 will further pack LPDDR5 RAM that is the same RAM tech used on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones.

Perhaps another notable update with the Mi 11 series is that its retail box would not include charger brick, similar to what Apple had announced with its latest iPhone 12 series. Both Xiaomi and Apple have cited environmental reason to discard the charger from the box. Interestingly, Xiaomi and Samsung had poked fun at Apple for its decision to remove the USB charger from the packaging.

Other rumours associated with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series include an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The vanilla Mi 11 is said to house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pro variant is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Earlier this month, a notable tipster, who goes by the name, Digital Chat Station indicated that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, respectively. Both the smartphones are rumoured to support up to 55W fast-charging solution as well as 5G connectivity.

In term of pricing, the vanilla Mi 11 could carry a price tag of CNY 4,500 which is roughly Rs 50,700 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is said to cost CNY 4,800 (approx Rs 54,000). The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will reporedly cost CNY 5,200 (approx Rs 58,600). A separate report had suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro would be priced between CNY 5,299 and 5,499 (approx Rs 60,000 and Rs 62,000).