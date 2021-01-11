Mi 11 Making Strange Noise While Playing Music? Xiaomi Explains It's Due to Mi 11's Custom Design

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi launched its latest Mi 11 flagship last month as the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone was launched on December 28, with the sales starting on January 1. As the smartphone started shipping to customers, user reviews and feedbacks have started rolling in. One of the most concerning report that has come recently says that the Mi 11 makes a strange noise if a user puts pressure on the back panel of the smartphone while playing music.

Concerning as it may sound, Xiaomi has explained what makes this strange noise. According to the company, the Mi 11 has a customised internal structure. It has a special rear cavity that allows the entire internal space inside the back cover to act as a rear cavity for dual stereo speakers. This, according to Xiaomi, allows the Mi 11 to have a better low-frequency performance. The deformation caused by applying pressure on the back panel affects the entire rear cavity space, causing it to make noise when applying the pressure. For the same reason, quickly releasing the battery cover after pressing it will also cause changes in the internal space and noise.

Further, Xiaomi said that the noise phenomenon in such cases will generally disappear within 5-10 seconds. It further recommended users to avoid squeezing vigorously in daily use to prevent excessive force from causing damage or affecting the sound experience of the phone.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 on December 28, and it came as the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box and has a 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. The Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro lens. Up front, the Mi 11 comes with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.