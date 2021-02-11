Mi 11, the 2021 Xiaomi Flagship, to Get In-Display Heart Rate Monitor With OTA Update

Mi 11 is the world’s first flagship smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, this is not its only salient feature – one of the many things that the Mi 11 can apparently do is track heart rate through its display itself. Credit for this is reportedly due to Chinese technology vendor Goodix, which supplied Xiaomi with its new generation, super thin optical fingerprint sensor – which can seemingly read heart rates as well. At launch, however, the feature has remained disabled, and Xiaomi’s global support document for the Mi 11 says that the feature will only be enabled via a future OTA update.

As of now, it so appears that the Mi 11 may also not get the feature any time soon. The Mi 11’s listing on the global Xiaomi page suggests that the device “may” get an update enabling the feature at some point in time, which also highlights that this is not a priority feature in the overall scheme of updates for Xiaomi. The in-display fingerprint reader feature is certainly unique in terms of its appeal and convenience. However, it is not exactly a priority feature, which is what Xiaomi seems to suggest.

The new generation technology has been made possible by virtue of the new fingerprint sensor, which captures a copy of the finger placed on top of the sensor to measure the pulse rate on it. The feature can be quite nifty, since it can add to seamless health tracking right through the smartphone itself. This can also help individuals who do not wish to invest in a fitness tracker, but would like the basic health reading feature at their hands. As a result, the in-display fingerprint reading feature can actually turn out to be more important than just playing a bit-part role.

The Mi 11 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 108MP triple rear camera with 8K video recording, 20MP front camera with drill-hole slot, a 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast charging, and MIUI 12 with Android 11. Xiaomi is yet to announce its plans of bringing the flagship smartphone to India, but given that it did launch the Mi 10 series devices in India, the Mi 11 may also follow suit, soon.