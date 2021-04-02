Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro Generate Over Rs 1,340 Crores During First Minute of First Sale!

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones during the company’s “Mega" launch event last week, alongside a slew of other products including the Mi Smart Band 6, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and more devices. The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro went on sale in China earlier this week and Xiaomi has now announced that the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra generated about CNY 1.2 billion (roughly Rs 1,340 crores) in the first minute of the sale! That’s an astonishing number and instantly reminds us of the time Xiaomi set foot in the country with smartphones selling out across platforms within seconds. Xiaomi also said that its “ultra" flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra is now out of stock. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is set to launch in India on April 23, Xiaomi India announced yesterday.

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. This is rated at 1,700 nits of brightness and is ready for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wireless and wired charging. There are three cameras at the back—a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to use Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 sensor. This has large 1.4-micron pixels, which when pixel binning is deployed to combine the data from multiple pixels into one, becomes 2.8-microns for standard photos. The Mi 11 Ultra does 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. Take your pick. Mind you, this also has a 64-point laser focus system. On paper, this should be right up there with what you’d expect from a flagship Android phone in terms of photography, but a lot will depend on how the image processing algorithms have been tweaked—something we’ll know only when we get to experience the phone.

The camera module also integrates a 1.1-inch AMOLED display sitting next to the camera module, which should be great news for those who tend to take a lot of selfies and can be used for peeking at notifications when the smartphone is placed face down.

The Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a similar display to the Mi 11 Ultra – a quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and has an A+ rating from DisplayMate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the Mi 11 Pro, along with a 551ppi pixel density. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The Mi 11 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired and wireless charging. The Mi 11 Pro also comes with IP68 dust resistance.

There is a triple rear camera on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro that includes a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN2 primary shooter with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel tele-macro tertiary camera. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel shooter on the Mi 11 Pro.