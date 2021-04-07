Mi 11 Ultra Uses Mi Band 5's Screen As Secondary Display on Camera Module, Xiaomi Chief Reveals

Xiaomi’s ultra-flagship smartphone for this year, the Mi 11 Ultra is coming to India on April 23. The smartphone launched in China last month with a secondary display placed on the camera module and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Days after its debut, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed that the secondary screen at the back is actually a repurposed display from the Mi Band 5. To recall, the Xiaomi fitness band that launched last year features a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with 450 nits of peak brightness. The secondary display on the Mi 11 Ultra’s rear module allows users to capture selfies with the 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.95 lens.

The development was shared by Chinese publication IT Home citing Lei from a recent interview. The secondary screen on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also lets users view notifications and other alerts like time and more, especially when the phone placed face down. In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display is rated at 1,700 nits of brightness and is ready for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. Under the hood, there’s the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wireless and wired charging.

There are three cameras at the back — a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to use Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 sensor. This has large 1.4-micron pixels, which when pixel binning is deployed to combine the data from multiple pixels into one, becomes 2.8-microns for standard photos. The Mi 11 Ultra does 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. The camera setup also includes a 64-point laser focus system for better focus. As expected, it supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

