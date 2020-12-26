Mi 11 Will Come With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Will Include Advanced Display Tech

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi 11 series of flagship smartphones on December 28. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi is teasing the key specifications and features of the upcoming flagship smartphone. According to a recent teaser shared by the company on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, the Mi 11 will feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, which was unveiled in July this year.

Alongside the new Gorilla Glass, Mi 11 will also have an all-new display technology, touted to be the "best ever" features on a Xiaomi smartphone to date. The Chinese company also said that the Mi 11 series will have a thin design and come in a lightweight build. Xiaomi posted a number of teasers on its official Weibo account to highlight the presence of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the new glass technology. Corning announced Gorilla Glass Victus earlier this year. It is touted to have twice the scratch resistance over the Gorilla Glass 6. It is also claimed to be four times better than a competitive aluminosilicate glass.

Corning claims that the Gorilla Glass Victus achieved drop performance up to two meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces in lab tests. Samsung was the first customer to use the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone earlier this year. The Mi 10 series, including the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro use Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at both front and back.

Apart from the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Xiaomi teased that the Mi 11 will come with the new display technology. The company said that the display on the new Mi-series phone costs as much as mainstream TV screens. Xiaomi Co-Founder and CEO Lei Jun said that this could be the most expensive display tech in the industry. Xiaomi did not provide any specific details about this display tech on the Mi 11 smartphone.