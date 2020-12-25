Mi 11 Will Come With New Display Tech and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection, Xiaomi Announces

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will debut on December 28 in China, and ahead of its launch, the company is teasing its display features. As per multiple posts by Xiaomi on Weibo, the Mi 11 will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection that would enhance its drop and scratch resistance. Alongside the new Gorilla Glass, the Mi 11 is also teased to come with an all-new display technology that is said to be as costly as a mainstream TV's screen. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to share more details about the new display technology.

The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus was first introduced in June this year and is currently used on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As per Corning, the Gorilla Glass Victus survived drops onto hard, rough surfaces from up to 2 metres. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is said to be four times better than competitive aluminosilicate material. It also means that the Xiaomi Mi 11 series would be the second commercially available device to offer the new glass protection. To recall, both Mi 10 and Mi 10T series comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front as well as back sides.

Xiaomi has also teased that the Mi 11 will come with the new display technology. Its co-founder and CEO Lei Jun stated that the display could be the most expensive in the industry to date. As mentioned, the company has not specified features of the new display tech. Earlier this week, the company showcased the vanilla Mi 11's Geekbench scores that are significantly higher than the scores attained by Mi 10. The new series will pack the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Other rumours associated with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series include an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The vanilla Mi 11 is said to house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pro variant is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Earlier this month, a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station indicated that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, respectively. Both the smartphones are rumoured to support up to 55W fast-charging solution.