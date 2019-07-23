Mi 5th Anniversary Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Mi LED TV and More Available for Rs 5

To celebrate its five year anniversary in India, Xiaomi is running a special sale on its website. The Mi 5th Anniversary or the Mi Turns 5 sale is currently on and is scheduled from July 23 to July 25. The company is offering discounts and offers on several of its products and is also hosting a special flash sale where customers can get certain Xiaomi products for just Rs 5. The company is also offering 5 per cent off to consumers who shop using State Bank of India credit cards which will also be valid on EMI transactions.

The flash sale is scheduled from 4 PM to 6 PM today where limited units of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Luggage will be available for purchase at Rs 5. The next flash sale will include the Redmi Y3 and Mi TV LED 4A PRO 32-inch which will begin at 6 PM. The same flash sale will continue tomorrow to offer the Redmi Go and Mi Luggage at 4 PM and at 6 PM you can try your luck to get the Mi Home Security Camera and Mi Casual Backpack. Since there are going to be very limited units, consumers need to be quick to claim the offer.

The special sale will also see the Redmi 7A go on sale at 12 PM on all three days. You can also grab various smartphones from Xiaomi including the Poco F1 starting at Rs 17,999, the Mi A2 starting at Rs 9,999, the Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch for Rs 37,999 and more.

There are also some new launches including the Mi Bluetooth Neckband Earphones for Rs 1,599, Mi 27W fast charger for Rs 999 and the Mi Beard Trimmer at Rs 1,199. Xiaomi is also opening crowdfunding for its Mi Water TDS Tester.

Apart from the flash sale, there is also the Small = Big sale which will run on July 24 at 4 PM and 6 PM as well as the Half price sale at 4 PM and 5 PM on July 25. Additionally, you can take part in the Mi 5th Anniversary sale on Amazon where several Xiaomi products are available on discount.