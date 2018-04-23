Mi 6X (Mi A2) Will Have Snapdragon 660 SoC; Retail Box Leaks Ahead of April 25 Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is planning to launch its latest device Mi 6X in China on April 25 with dual rear cameras and Face Unlock feature. There have been multiple reports of Mi 6X to have Snapdragon 626 or Helio P60 or Snapdragon 660 chipset. Now a retail box image posted on Slashleaks has confirmed the Xiaomi Mi 6X will have Snapdragon 660 chipset. The leaks so far suggest that the device will be available in three storage variants, a base model with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and a 6GB RAM variant with an option for either 64GB or 128GB storage.Recently, a promotional video surfaced online teasing the Xiaomi Mi 6X. It confirmed that the Mi 6X will feature a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically on the top left corner. The rear side of the phone in the video showed the presence of a fingerprint scanner. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12 megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. As for software, the Mi 6X will most likely run MIUI 9, while the Xiaomi Mi A2 will run Android One, both based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.To recall, Xiaomi is also planning to launch Redmi S2 – an entry-level smartphone with dual rear cameras and Face Unlock feature in India and China. Going by the specifications obtained by XDA Developers, Xiaomi Redmi S2 could be a slightly higher-end variant of Redmi Note 5. Expected to be called the Redmi S2, the device will boast of some premium features aimed at the budget segment.The upcoming entry-level Redmi phone will be powered by the same processor as the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is the Snapdragon 625 chipset. The Redmi S2 may come in only one variant with a storage capacity of 16GB only, coupled with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and is expected to house a 3,080mAh battery. The smartphone may either include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 or 12-megapixel OmniVision OV12A10 sensor as the primary sensor. While it may include a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 as the secondary sensor. On the front panel, the Redmi S2 is expected to come packed with a single camera set up with a 5-megapixel. Like many Xiaomi smartphones, this one too will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.