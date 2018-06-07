Xiaomi Mi 8 Goes Out of Stock in 1 Minute And 37 Seconds During First Sale in China

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 8 alongside the Mi 8 SE and the Mi 8 Explorer Edition last week. As expected, the Mi 8 received an overwhelming response from consumers in China and was sold out in less than 2 minutes during its first sale in China. However, the next sale for the smartphone will be conducted on June 12 at 10 am registrations for which have already begun on mi.com. The Mi 8 price has been set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 31,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,800) for the 6GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model.The Xiaomi Mi 8 launch comes as the 8th year anniversary celebration of the Chinese technology major. Alongside the regular variant of the smartphone, a limited edition by the name of 'Explorer Edition' has also been introduced at the launch event.As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a 6.21-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display by Samsung that comes with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a 2248X1080 pixels resolution. The Mi 8 is also the first smartphone by Xiaomi to come with a notch display which can also be hidden by the user. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and carries a 6GB RAM and three different storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The Mi 8 comes with a USB Type-C port and a Dual GPS support, binding together the L1 frequency with L5 frequency used in the aeronautical industry.In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi 8 carries a dual camera setup at the back with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture, the former being a Sony IMX363 sensor and the latter being a Samsung S5K3M3 telephoto sensor. At the front, the device houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and offers features like AI portrait selfies and AI Beautitfy.Security options on the Mi 8 include 3D Face detection and a fingerprint sensor. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a Vivo X21 like in-display fingerprint sensor and also a see through back panel.Xiaomi claims that the Mi 8 received a 99 points overall rating on the DxOMark, a better score than Xiaomi's own Mi Mix 2S and the Apple iPhone X, both of which scored a 97. On AnTuTu, the device scored a whopping 301,472 as per Xiaomi, a highest ever score on the testing platform.