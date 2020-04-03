TECH

1-MIN READ

Mi Band 3, Mi Smart Band 4 Update Could Soon Let You Unlock Your Windows 10 Laptops

The ability to unlock your Windows laptop using the fitness tracker is technically not a new feature, as it was available to users through third-party apps on their phones.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out a new update for its fitness trackers, the Mi band 3 and Mi Smart Band 4. The update reportedly lets users unlock their Windows 10 laptops straight from either of the fitness trackers. According to Tizenhelp, the new updates for both the Mi Band 3 and Mi Smart Band 4 bring firmware version 1.0.9.42 to the fitness trackers. Both the devices were running on version V1.0.9.34 previously. The new update is also said to bring improvements for the step counter as well and the feature is said to be only available to Indian users for now.

The ability to unlock your Windows laptop using the fitness tracker is technically not a new feature, as it was available to users through third-party apps on their phones. Well, it seems that you no longer need to do that. Notably, the Mi Smart Band 4 gets frequent updates, almost every month, but is finally getting a major update.

The Mi Smart Band 4 features an AMOLED display and is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. The battery life on the smart band lasts for about 20 days. The Mi Band 3, on the other hand, is packed with similar features, but it sports an OLED non-colour display. Hence, the noticeable difference in pricing. Apart from the bands, the Mi Fit App has also been upgraded to version 4.0.17. The new update will fix bugs, and also adds an Apple ID sign in for the fit app. But existing users need to update the aforementioned version. Once they do that, the Mi Smart Band 4 and Mi Band 3, will automatically get all the updates.

