Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro And More
Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 and Poco F1 are selling with massive discount in India.
Xiaomi is hosting ‘Mi Days’ three-day sale on Flipkart. The sale takes place between January 28 and will continue till January 30 where you get up to flat Rs 4,000 off. There are no cost EMI and exchange discounts you can avail too. Here’s a look at the discounts and offers you can avail. Let’s take a look at all the deals and offers.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:
The base model of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro which is currently available for Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB) will be available for Rs 12,999. The top-end model which is priced at Rs 15,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB), will be available for Rs 14,999 during the Mi Days Sale. In addition, Flipkart will offer exchange discounts and no cost EMI options.
Xiaomi Poco F1:
During the sale, the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM model will be available for Rs 21,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 25,999. Some of the features of the smartphone include a flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, a notched display, and IR Face unlock feature.
Redmi Note 5 Pro:
The base model of the Redmmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for a discounted price of Rs 10,999. Meanwhile the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is selling for Rs 12,999.
Xiaomi Redmi 6:
The smartphone recently got a price cut after which the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999, whereas the higher model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. During the Mi Days sale, Xiaomi and Flipkart are offering flat Rs 500 off, meaning you can get the base variant for Rs 7,499 and the 64GB variant for Rs 8,499.
