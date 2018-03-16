'Mi Exchange' Goes Online: Here's How to Exchange Your Old Smartphone For a New Xiaomi Phone

Xiaomi has now brought its smartphone exchange program online by creating a dedicated page for the same on its official website. Initiated in November last year in collaboration with Cashify, the ‘Mi exchange’ program was till date, available only on Xiaomi’s retail stores i.e. Mi homes. On Thursday, the same program has been extended to the online website of the company, allowing users to exchange their old smartphones with a new Xiaomi device.The Mi exchange program lists a wide range of smartphones from 15 different companies. Users can select the model that they want to exchange and evaluate its price by entering the IMEI number of the smartphone. Once the evaluated price is displayed based on the handset’s condition and its current market price, users will be provided with an exchange value coupon in their Mi accounts.The issued coupon can then be used to avail an equivalent discount on the purchase of any Xiaomi smartphone. The coupon has to be applied at the time of checkout and has to be used within 14 days of its issuance. The old smartphone will then be collected by Xiaomi at the time of the delivery of the new Xiaomi smartphone.As per the terms and conditions on the Mi exchange program, the old smartphone should be in a working condition and should not be physically damaged. Also, it should be on the list of smartphones put up on the ‘Mi exchange’ page. Users are required to disable all the screen locks on the smartphone while handing it over to the Xiaomi personnel.The Mi exchange program is valid on only one smartphone at a time. Also, the discount coupon can only be used to purchase a new Xiaomi smartphone and not the accessories.