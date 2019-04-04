Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi Soundbar and More

Xiaomi has commenced the Mi Fan Festival 2019 from 10AM today. The three-day sale will offer a list of smartphones, audio products and other Mi accessories on varying levels of discount. Commencing today, the sale has multiple sections, including fixed discounts that will run through the three days, a game that offers a range of prizes for registered users, and the much hyped Re 1 sale, where a very select few units of Xiaomi’s most popular products are being offered at just Re 1.

The Re 1 sale commences at 2PM today, and the products being offered today are Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Mi Soundbar. The sale will presumably last only for a few seconds, since only 20 units of each of the two products are being sold at this price. The move is an exercise by Xiaomi India to build up more hype and increase the possibility of higher sales of the two devices, since users who fail to avail the deal might just end up buying it later anyway.

There is also a lucky draw game that has been made available on the Mi Fan Festival website. Prizes in the game include coupons worth Rs 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000, the Poco F1 (6GB+64GB) and the Mi Band 3. Users are required to register on Xiaomi India’s official website, doing which each player gets three turns to play it every day. Each coupon won in the contest can be redeemed on the Xiaomi website for products worth a correspondingly higher price bracket. For instance, if one wins the Rs 1,000 coupon, it can only be used to purchase goods worth Rs 5,000 and above. The game will be valid for all three days of the sale, and winning users will be notified of their prize on their account. Any coupons won will only be valid until April 13, making for rather restrictive clauses linked to the “prizes”.

Other product discounts during the sale include Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 10,999 (up to Rs 5,000 off), Redmi 6 Pro at Rs 7,999 (Rs 3,500 off), Bluetooth Speaker (Basic) 2 at Rs 1,599 (Rs 1,100 off), Mi Earphones at Rs 599 (Rs 400 off), Body Composition Scale at Rs 1,499 (Rs 1,300 off), Poco F1 at Rs 19,999 (up to Rs 4,000 off), Mi A2 at Rs 11,999 (Rs 5,500 off), Air Purifier 2S at Rs 8,499 (Rs 4,500 off), Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch at Rs 45,999 (Rs 9,000 off), Mi Soundbar at Rs 4,999 (Rs 1,000 off) and the Mi Band 3 at Rs 1,999 (Rs 200 off). It is important to note that many of these discounts are not against the market price that these products were already selling at, and instead based on their MRPs.