Mi Fan Festival 2019 Deals: Re 1 Flash Sale on Poco F1 at 2PM Today

The Mi Fan Festival 2019 , an annual discount period by Xiaomi, began yesterday, April 4. The three-day sale has on offer a list of smartphones, audio products and other Mi accessories on varying levels of discount. While there are multiple sections including fixed discounts that will run through the three days, and a game that offers a range of prizes for registered users, the most hyped bit of it is the Re 1 sale, where a very select few units of Xiaomi’s most popular products are being offered at just Re 1.

Yesterday, the Re 1 sale saw 20 units of each of Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Mi Soundbar being offered. While the quantity is very limited, it gives Xiaomi the onus of creating a bigger hype on some of its most popular products, since users who fail to avail the deal might just end up buying it later anyway. Today, on April 5, the products on offer include 20 units of the wildly popular Poco F1 (6GB + 64GB), as well as 20 units of the Mi Home Security Camera Basic (1080p). Given how the Poco F1 is available widely on sale, speculations will also rise regarding the impending launch of the Poco F2.

There is also a lucky draw game that has been made available on the Mi Fan Festival website. Prizes in the game include coupons worth Rs 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000, the Poco F1 (6GB+64GB) and the Mi Band 3. Users are required to register on Xiaomi India’s official website, doing which each player gets three turns to play it every day. Each coupon won in the contest can be redeemed on the Xiaomi website for products worth a correspondingly higher price bracket. For instance, if one wins the Rs 1,000 coupon, it can only be used to purchase goods worth Rs 5,000 and above. The game will be valid for all three days of the sale, and winning users will be notified of their prize on their account. Any coupons won will only be valid until April 13, making for rather restrictive clauses linked to the “prizes”.

Other product discounts during the sale include Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 10,999 (up to Rs 5,000 off), Redmi 6 Pro at Rs 7,999 (Rs 3,500 off), Bluetooth Speaker (Basic) 2 at Rs 1,599 (Rs 1,100 off), Mi Earphones at Rs 599 (Rs 400 off), Body Composition Scale at Rs 1,499 (Rs 1,300 off), Poco F1 at Rs 19,999 (up to Rs 4,000 off), Mi A2 at Rs 11,999 (Rs 5,500 off), Air Purifier 2S at Rs 8,499 (Rs 4,500 off), Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch at Rs 45,999 (Rs 9,000 off), Mi Soundbar at Rs 4,999 (Rs 1,000 off) and the Mi Band 3 at Rs 1,999 (Rs 200 off). It is important to note that many of these discounts are not against the market price that these products were already selling at, and instead based on their MRPs.