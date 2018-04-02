English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Announces Mi Fan Festival: Discounts on Mi TVs, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro And More
Xiaomi is offering discounts on a range of its product such as Mi TVs, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 and many more.
Mi Fan Festival: Discounts on Mi TVs, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 And More (image: Xiaomi)
Xiaomi has announced the 2018 edition of its Mi Fan Festival, which is to be held on April 5 and 6 in India. Like its previous editions, the company is offering discounts on a range of its product like the Mi TVs, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 and more. Xiaomi is also offering Mi coupons worth more than Rs 40 lakh to Mi fans.
Xiaomi has announced that it will run a social media campaign during the Mi Fan Festival. In order to avail discounts through the campaign, social media users will be required to invite their friends and reach a certain number of ‘likes’, which should unlock refunds and giveaways on the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Band 2 and more.
Coupons will be provided to the candidates on the basis of 'teams', which involves inviting others to join the teams. According to the Mi Fan Festival offer page, a Rs 300 coupon will be accessible to consumers with at least 2 friends in a team. Coupons will be made available starting 12:00 pm on April 4.
The details of offers during the sales haven’t been revealed yet, but there will be discounts up to Rs 3,000 on smartphones like Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, and Redmi 5A. Apart from these offers, there will also be “Crazy Combos” on offer, available on the Mi Store app. It includes combos of Redmi 5A and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch, Mi Band HRX Edition and Mi Band Strap HRX Edition, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and Mi Earphones Basic. Xiaomi is also holding a 'Colour Our Planet' campaign between April 2 to April 6, and participants can stand a chance to win the Redmi 5A.
