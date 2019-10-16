Take the pledge to vote

Mi Fans, This is When Your Xiaomi Phone will Receive the MIUI 11 Update

The following list gives a full list of all Xiaomi phones getting the new MIUI 11 firmware update, and the roadmap in terms of when they'll get it.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
The following list gives a full list of all Xiaomi phones getting the new MIUI 11 firmware update, and the roadmap in terms of when they'll get it. (Image: Xiaomi/Twitter)
Xiaomi has announced a full list of smartphones that will receive the latest version of its custom firmware, MIUI 11. The update has been scheduled in four phases for now, and include phones from over the past two calendar years. While this is considerably lesser than the longevity of firmware updates often rolled out by other brands, two years represents nearly four smartphone life cycles for Xiaomi. Here is the list, and the phases in which the MIUI 11 updates will be introduced.

Phase 1: All OTA updates in the first phase will be issued between October 22 and 31. The devices in this list include Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 and the Poco F1.

Phase 2: All updates are slated to roll out between November 4 and 12. Devices in this list include the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 4, Redmi 5/5A, Redmi 6/6A/6 Pro, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5/5 Pro, Redmi Y1/Y1 Lite, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2.

Phase 3: The penultimate phase will run from November 13-29. Devices part of this update cycle include Redmi 7A, Redmi 8/8A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 8, which has been launched only earlier today.

The final phase of MIUI 11 updates, Phase 4, includes only the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which has a long wait till any time between December 18 and 26. The dates, however, may be subject to change, since this update list is subject to final network and device testing schedules. While Google has made it increasingly easier for companies to fork out updates, Xiaomi does a whole lot of customisations by itself, in a bid to present a different Android experience.

With MIUI 11, features such as dynamic font scaling, new Always-On Display presets, dynamic speakers and more have been rolled out, along with a redesigned interface that Xiaomi claims has made it the first ever smartphone company to win the Red Dot design award for smartphone software. However, such sentimets may not be shared by those whose decides have not made it to the upgrade list, yet.

