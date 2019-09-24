Mi Full Screen TV Pro with 8K Screens, Thin Bezels Launched in China

Xiaomi added a new product to its TV portfolio, the Mi Full Screen TV Pro, at an event in China. The Mi Full Screen TV Pro comes in three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three models have a 4K display with thin bezels to achieve 97 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It also supports 8K video playback. The Mi Full Screen TV Pro also supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, while a 12nm custom processor from Amlogic keeps things running smoothly.

The smallest model is priced approximately at Rs 15,000 in China. The bigger 55-inch variant will cost buyers approximately Rs 24,000 while the 65-inch model carries a tag of approximately Rs 34,000. While all three go on pre-order, the sale is expected to begin on September 27. The Mi Full-Screen TV Pro features an aluminium alloy frame and also flaunts a 3D carbon fibre pattern on the back. The display on all models has 4K resolution and a ninth-generation image processing engine.

Apparently, the Mi Full Screen TV Pro is the only product in its segment to do so. The device also supports 8K offline video playbacks and is powered by the custom 12nm quad-core Amlogic T972 SoC clocked at 1.9 GHz paired with 2GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The Mi Full Screen TV Pro runs PatchWall UI and has an in-built XiaoAI assistant. The TV also partnered with Tencent and iQiyi to provide VOD services.

