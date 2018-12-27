Mi Launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5 Inches) With 7th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Mi launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12 inches) with 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor. As for the price, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) has been launched in China at RMB 3,999, which translates to a little over Rs 40,000. However, there’s no word as to when the laptop will be launched in other regions around the world. The laptop is up for pre-sale in just silver colour and can be booked by just paying CNY 100 on Mi.com and JD.com as well. The laptop is very lightweight as it weighs only 1.07kg and only 12.9 mm thick.The Mi Notebook Air features an aluminum body, narrow bezel design, glass trackpad, and a backlit keyboard. In terms of dimensions, the laptop is just 12.9 mm thick and weighs around 1 kg. Further, Mi Notebook Air sports a 12.5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 300nits peak brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is powered by the seventh gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, paired with Intel HD Graphics integrated graphics 615, up to 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the option to expand further using a hard drive.In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Air comes with support for a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also supports Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, and 4G connectivity among other standard options.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.