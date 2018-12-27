English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mi Launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5 Inches) With 7th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) has been launched in China at RMB 3,999, which translates to a little over Rs 40,000.
Mi Launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5 Inches) With 7th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
Mi launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12 inches) with 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor. As for the price, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) has been launched in China at RMB 3,999, which translates to a little over Rs 40,000. However, there’s no word as to when the laptop will be launched in other regions around the world. The laptop is up for pre-sale in just silver colour and can be booked by just paying CNY 100 on Mi.com and JD.com as well. The laptop is very lightweight as it weighs only 1.07kg and only 12.9 mm thick.
The Mi Notebook Air features an aluminum body, narrow bezel design, glass trackpad, and a backlit keyboard. In terms of dimensions, the laptop is just 12.9 mm thick and weighs around 1 kg. Further, Mi Notebook Air sports a 12.5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 300nits peak brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is powered by the seventh gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, paired with Intel HD Graphics integrated graphics 615, up to 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the option to expand further using a hard drive.
In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Air comes with support for a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also supports Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, and 4G connectivity among other standard options.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Mi Notebook Air features an aluminum body, narrow bezel design, glass trackpad, and a backlit keyboard. In terms of dimensions, the laptop is just 12.9 mm thick and weighs around 1 kg. Further, Mi Notebook Air sports a 12.5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 300nits peak brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is powered by the seventh gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, paired with Intel HD Graphics integrated graphics 615, up to 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the option to expand further using a hard drive.
In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Air comes with support for a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also supports Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, and 4G connectivity among other standard options.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results