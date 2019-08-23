Mi Mix 4 May be Xiaomi's First 108MP Camera Phone, Suggests Full Specs Leak

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been spotted in the wild, courtesy of a leak via popular Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. The leak details almost the entire specifications sheet that the Mi Mix may come with, and if this is to be believed, then Xiaomi has quite a formidable smartphone in their hands. Among other aspects, the one that drew our eyeballs is the mention of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, in what is said to be a quad-camera setup.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi mentioned that it will become the first OEM across the world to launch a phone with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, and the Mi Mix 4 leak somewhat lives up to this. Given that this will be a milestone in smartphone photography, the phone in question will undoubtedly be a flagship. Historically, Xiaomi has treated the Mi Mix series of smartphones as a special line of products, one which introduces new, experimental features in a premium package right from the very first edition — ceramic body, in-display speaker, full-screen display, et al.

Other specifications include the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB of memory, 1TB UFS 3.0 storage, 4,500mAh battery, a 2K resolution display of unspecified size with 3D curved glass on top, 45W fast charging, 30W fast reverse charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and the quad-camera rear imaging unit including a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a periscopic lens with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a fourth unit as well. Only the display size and the front camera specifications have been left out.

Given what is typically expected of the Mi Mix series, we would not be surprised to see it come with an under-display front camera, while including in-display fingerprint recognition, conduction speakers, etc. If this is indeed the spec sheet for the device, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will definitely be an exciting device to try out, and come as a fresh breath in the clogged smartphone space that is ridden with a lot of the same.

