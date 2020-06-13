Mi NoteBook Pro 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Processors, Nvidia GeForce MX350 Goes Official

Shortly after launching the new Mi NoteBook 14 series in India, Xiaomi has now announced the new Mi NoteBook Pro 15 in China. The new notebook is being offered with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors as well as Nvidia’s GeForce MX350 GPU. The notebook also comes with a slim form-factor.

Mi NoteBook Pro 15 Specs and Price

Xiaomi’s new laptop offering comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB coverage. The new Mi Notebook Pro 15 is being offered in two configurations. There is the Intel Core i5-10210U processor option that comes with 8GB dual-channel 2666MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. There is also the option of a more powerful Intel Core i7-10510U coupled 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, while the port selection includes two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are two 2.5W speakers with support for Dolby Audio Premium.The notebook also offers a backlit keyboard and a 60WHr battery.

As for the pricing, the Intel Core i5 model is priced at CNY 5999 (Rs 65,000 approx) while the Core i7 model is priced at CNY 6999 (Rs 75,000 approx). The Mi NoteBook Pro 15 will be available via JD.com, Youpin, and other major e-retailers in China. There is no confirmation of whether this model will be introduced in the Indian market.

