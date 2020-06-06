Mi NoteBook to Launch in India With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7, 12-Hour Battery Life

Xiaomi's new Mi NoteBook range is all set to make its India debut on June 11 and the first product in the lineup has been teased once again. The company has confirmed in a tweet that the Mi NoteBook will be offered with an Intel 10th-Gen Core i7 processor. To recall, Xiaomi India, a couple of days back, dropped a hint on the laptop, saying the Mi NoteBook will come with epic performance and 12-hour battery life on a single charge. Interestingly, if the company's claim proves to be true, then it is needless to say that the Mi NoteBook will throw a challenge directly to the likes of Apple, HP, Dell, to name a few.

There you go, Mi fans.



The #MiNoteBook will be coming with the latest @IntelIndia i7 10th Gen processor.



There are very few #Notebooks in India with this processor.



Few more days to go to #MakeEpicHappen.



Global Debut on June 11. pic.twitter.com/sEogAecX47 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 5, 2020

Of late, Xiaomi India has managed to build up quite the hype for the Mi NoteBook and has been dropping hints that somehow give an inkling on the specifications and features that the laptop will sport, although no exact details are available so far. In fact, earlier this week there was another teaser suggesting that the Mi Notebook will feature slim bezels and a large display. It should be noted that this particular Mi Notebook is said to be made exclusively for the Indian audience, and if reports are to be believed, then this will not be the pre-existing Chinese model but a completely new one.

Seeing the bigger picture in a compact Notebook? That's epic!



This #MiNotebook has one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen.



Mi fans, I'm really excited to unveil this #India1st Notebook to all of you.



Global Debut on June 11 @ 12PM.#Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/ahuZaMcliF — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 2, 2020

As far as the pricing of the Mi Notebook is concerned, it is not sure whether the company will unveil the laptop as an affordable model to lure more Indian customers or make it a high-end device to compete against the big players like the Microsoft Surface range or the Apple MacBooks. As mentioned earlier, the Mi Notebook India launch event is scheduled at 12PM IST on June 11. According to Xiaomi India, the event will be held online across the company's social media channels and also on Mi.com.