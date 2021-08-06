Mi, OnePlus, Syska & More: Best 10,000mAh Powerbanks To Buy In India In August

While smartphone batteries have come a long way in terms of the battery backup, it is still one of the biggest annoyance when the battery runs out, especially when one is outdoors. During long trips, people always carry power banks for the sole reason of their smartphones running out and them having backup in the form of a portable charger. However, with the amount of products is in the market, it is very confusing to find a new power bank. It is also important to know the good quality options out there in the market as counterfeit products can potentially harm the smartphone’s batter as well. We have, hence, listed out some of the best power banks with a 10,000mAh capacity that you can buy this month:

1. Ambrane 10,000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank: The Ambrane 10,000mAh powerbank is capable of charging a 4000mAh phone battery approximately 1.8 times. The power bank comes with two 5V/2.4A USB A ports with 12W fast charging support. The Ambrane power bank is priced at Rs 599 on Amazon.in.

2. Oppo 10000mAh battery power bank: The Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh comes with 18W fast charging, low current charging mode, and uses a USB type-C port for charging. The power bank comes with a dual connector cable which can be switched between a micro USB and a USB type-C port. The power bank is priced at Rs 1,099 on Flipkart.

3. Philips DLP1710CB 10000mAh battery power bank: Philips’ 10,000mAh DLP1710CV power bank comes with both micro USB and type C input. The power bank comes with two output USB type A ports and comes with Over heat Voltage current Protection. The power bank is priced at Rs 799 and is available for purchase on Amazon.

4. OnePlus 10000mAh power bank: OnePlus’ 10,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 999 and can be bought on Amazon and OnePlus online store. The power bank comes with 18W fast charging capabilities, weighs just 255 grams, and comes with a low current mode for charging devices that don’t require a lot of power like earphones or smartwatches. For both input and output, OnePlus Power Bank 10,000 mAh uses 18W Fast Charging.

5. 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i: The Mi Power Bank 3i is a fairly popular product in the Indian market. It comes at a price of Rs 899 and can be purchased at Xiaomi’s official online store. The power bank comes with 18W fast charging and dual input with both USB type-C and micro USB ports. It comes with a smart power management feature, allowing users to quickly and efficiently charge their devices and the power bank itself.

6. Syska 10000 mAh Li-Polymer P1015B Power Core100 Power Bank: The Syska 10000 mAh Li-Polymer P1015B Power Core100 Power Bank comes with multiple connectors like 2 standard USB ports for output, one micro-USB port, and one USB type-C port for input. It is priced at Rs 749 and can be purchased from Amazon India.

