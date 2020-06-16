Mi Power Bank 3 Brings a Whopping 30,000mAh Battery for About Rs 2,000

After launching the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 last year, Xiaomi has unveiled a massive new power bank, which according to the company, can charge three devices all at once. Along with that, it has 18W fast-charging support through USB-C. Known as the Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition, the 30,000mAh power bank has been also packed with a special mode that can also charge smaller devices like fitness bands and Bluetooth headsets. The power bank is priced at CNY 169 (~Rs 1,800), and comes in Black and White colour options.

The Mi Power Bank 3 will first go on sale in China through the company's own website and JD.com, from June 18. However, there is no word on when the Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition will be launched globally, and in turn, be launched in India as well.

Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition Specifications

According to Xiaomi, the new power bank can charge an iPhone SE (2020) 10.5 times, and a Mi 10 or Redmi K30 Pro 4.5 times. Moreover, the 18W fast charging support can also charge an iPhone 11 completely in just 1.45 hours, which will be 54 percent faster than the traditional 5W charger that the company currently sells.

Along with a Type-C port, there are two other ports – a USB Type-A port and a microUSB port, which can be used to charge any device as required. Besides, using Xiaomi's 30W proprietary charger, the power bank can be charged completely in just 7.5 hours. The power bank also features a low power mode that can be activated by double-pressing the power button. Users will also get a proprietary circuit chip that is claimed to ensure the safety of devices connected to the power bank.