Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Cleaning Bot Now on Sale: Xiaomi Offering Free Mi Smart Speaker As Launch Offer

Xiaomi has announced an open sale for its new Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P in India. The new sale, comes with exciting offers and deals for potential buyers, Mi India said while making the announcement. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is equipped with smart Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system and 12 different multi-directional sensors that allow efficient cleaning of every corner of the house. It features a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functionalities, smart app control, and quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is a thoughtfully designed product created for Indian homes, the company said during the launch announcement of Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is priced at Rs 24,999 and will be available for purchase on Mi.com. As part of the introductory offer, every customer purchasing the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will get a Mi Smart Speaker worth Rs 3,999/- for free. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is an automated robot and uses its multi-directional sensors to navigate through obstacles and get into corners of the house. The cleaning robot comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and has a 3,200mAh battery that offers an up to 130 minutes run time. The robot is weighs 3.6kg and makes <70dB of noise in standard mode. The bot is equipped is a cleaning brush, a roller-brush, and a large dust box that collects the dirt in sweeping mode. Further there are semi-wet and full-wet mops that bring the shine after the brushes are picking up the dust. The cleaning bot gets attached to its charging base to refuel.

The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P has an LDS Laster Navigation system that works using an upgraded SLAM algorithm for real-time mapping, faster speed, higher accuracy, and a longer scanning range for the robot. The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P has a scanning range of 8 metres, and a sampling rate of 2016 times per second. The 12 sets of high-precision sensors are accompanied by an anti-collision and an anti-drop sensor, the device is claimed to make accurate navigation, crosses obstacles up to 2cm height, and avoids any fall from the staircase.

The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P can also be controlled via the Mi Home app. It also supports Google Assistant, so users can give commands to the cleaning bot through their voice.