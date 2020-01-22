Take the pledge to vote

Mi Router 4C Launched in India at Rs 999, Offers Upto 300Mbps Speed on 2.4GHz Band

The Mi Router 4C can be controlled by the Mi Wi-Fi app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Updated:January 22, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched its Mi Router 4C in India, replacing its previous router in the country, the Mi Router 3C. The new router offers speeds of up to 300Mbps, and can be controlled via a smartphone application called Mi Wi-Fi. Through the app, which is available on both Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices, users can control aspects such as router optimisations, remote settings management, parental control and more. The new router is priced at Rs 999 in India.

However, the router does appear to have its limitations in terms of performance. The Mi Router 4C only offers single-band Wi-Fi, and operates on the 2.4GHz 802.11 band. While Xiaomi claims that the router is good enough to offer up to 300Mbps bandwidth, the real world performance of a 2.4GHz band-only router remains to be tested. The same might pose roadblocks in terms of using fiber broadband lines of 200Mbps and above in the real world, although a verdict cannot be passed on this until further testing.

The Mi Router 4C features four omni-directional antennae, and is powered by a MediaTek chipset inside along with 64GB DDR2 memory and 16MB Nor-Flash read-only memory. Xiaomi claims that the router can connect with up to 64 devices simultaneously, which gives it plenty of room to work well even in a tech savvy family of four. The Mi Router 4C is now available for purchase on Mi.com, and is available in white colour only.

