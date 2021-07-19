Mi Smart Band 5, OnePlus Band & More: Best Fitness Trackers in India Under Rs 3,000

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught people a different way of life - a life where all activities are done virtually over the internet. These include some of the most vital things people do in their day-to-day lives like going to work, shopping for groceries, working out, and the likes. Further, with work from home forcing us to be glued to our computer screens for hours on end, within the comfort of our homes has more often than not made people lethargic. With that, comes fresh new concerns about fitness and well-being. With the world slowly opening back up, it is also a good time for people to focus on getting back to their fittest self, in order to take on the post-pandemic world. For this, people will need a device that will help them keep a track of their fitness and what better than a lightweight, affordable fitness tracker that does everything that you want it to do, in terms of helping you keep your fitness in check. Hence, let us take a look at some of the best fitness trackers in India under Rs 3,000:

Mi Smart Band 5: Arguably one of the most popular fitness tracker in the country, the Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 in India and can be purchased on the Mi India official store. The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch touch screen display with a removable strap. The fitness band comes with a a PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and more sensors. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and offers up to 2 weeks of battery life.

OnePlus Band: Priced at Rs 2,499, the OnePlus Band can be bought on Amazon and OnePlus online store. The fitness tracker comes with an SpO2 sensor and heart rate monitor. The OnePlus Band has 13 exercise modes and comes with 5ATM IP68 water and dust resistance. The smart band has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and comes with 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, apart from the SpO2 monitor and optical heart rate sensor.

GOQii Vital 3.0: GOQii Vital 3.0 is a fitness tracker from homegrown brand GOQii. The band costs Rs 1,999 in India and can be bought from GOQii’s official website and Amazon. The GOQii Vital 3.0 comes with up to 7 days of battery life, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and more. The GOQII Vital 3.0 is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life.

Honor Band 5: Priced at Rs 2,899, the Honor Band 5 is a popular product in the Indian market. The Honor Band 5 can be purchased from Flipkart and comes with an AMOLED display. It offers features like an SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, 24×7 heart rate sensor, and more. The smartwatch offers up to 14 days of battery life.

Oppo Smart Band: The Oppo Smart Band is priced at Rs 2,799 and can be purchased from Amazon and Oppo India’s online store. The fitness band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display along with 5ATM water resistance. The Oppo Smart Band also comes with an SpO2 monitor and is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0: Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is priced at Rs 2,495 in India. The fitness tracker comes with more than 10 sport modes, a heart-rate monitor, and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance. The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 offers up to 10 days of battery backup and comes in four dual-tone colour options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here