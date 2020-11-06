Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade Promises Up to 70% Buyback Value on Mi Phones: Here Is How To Avail

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Smart Upgrade scheme which allows Mi users to upgrade to the company's latest offerings more easily. The Mi Smart Upgrade scheme allows users to exchange up to a 15 month old Xiaomi smartphone with an assured up to 40 percent buyback guarantee. Under the new scheme, users can exchange their devices from 3 months after the purchase, till the aforementioned 15 months, with exchange values ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent of the retail price. Xiaomi said that Indian users change their smartphones every year on an average, and the value of the phone depreciates after the purchase of the device. Mi India said it tailored its Mi Smart Upgrade around this very challenge of low resale value of smartphones.

When buying a new Xiaomi smartphone, buyers can opt for Mi Smart Upgrade that allows them to trade-in their smartphone after a set time limit for a minimum assured buyback value of up to 70 percent. Separately, Mi users can buy the Mi Smart Upgrade plan for Rs 399 for devices such as the Redmi 9 Prime going up to Rs 1,999 for premium smartphones like Mi 10. The plan will be available at all Mi authorised retail outlets and can be activated through an easy enrolment process which requires minimal paperwork.

Users can exchange their 4-6 months old Xiaomi smartphone for up to 70 percent assured buyback value. Users exchanging 7-9 months old smartphones will get up to 60 percent assured buyback value, those exchanging 10-12 months old smartphones will get up to 50 percent assured value, and 13-15 months old smartphones can be exchanged for 40 percent of the retail price. Users can also get an assured buyback value of 40 percent of the suggested retail price even after the warranty expires till 15 months from the date of purchase of the old device.