Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, 28-Hour Battery Launched

Xiaomi is expanding its truly wireless earphones portfolio with the launch of Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro in China. The Air 2 Pro TWS earphones come in a single black colour option and support active noise cancellation up to 35dB with up to 28 hours of music playback including the charging case. The earphones use Bluetooth for connectivity and can offer an operating distance of up to 10 metres. The charging case also adopts the same colour while the design of the earphones bears similarities to Apple's AirPods Pro.

At the moment, the Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro are up for pre-orders and will go on sale on Mi.com on October 15. The new Mi TWS earphones are priced at CNY 699 (approx. Rs. 7,600). The Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro feature 12mm dynamic drivers and LCP liquid crystal composite diaphragm to deliver rich audio quality. The company has collaborated with Grammy award winner Luca Bignardi to develop the sound quality of the headphones. Additionally, the Air 2 Pro support touch gestures that can be customised via the Xiao Ai app.

In terms of battery, the new Mi TWS earphones are touted to last up to seven hours with active noise cancellation turned off. The Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro support both standard charging via USB Type-C port as well as Qi wireless charging. Further, Xiaomi claims that 10 minutes of quick charging can provide earphone with 90 minutes of playback time. Users also get three distinct silicone earbud tips to ensure maximum comfort while using the earphones for a prologued period. Lastly, the new Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro earbuds weigh only 60 grams with the charging case.