Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch Models Get Android TV 9.0 Update

Xiaomi began rolling out Android TV 9.0 Pie update early this year for its Mi TV range. While the first lot included the Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro, the company has announced that the 4A series is finally getting the new update. The Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4A 43 were one of the first smart TVs launched by the company in India, back in early 2018. This is one of the reasons why Xiaomi took this long to update the range.

The new update brings in built-in Chromecast, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, and a bunch of other features to both models. There is however no confirmation if Netflix and Amazon Prime will be included with the upgrade. Xiaomi was quite vocal about bringing Android TV 9.0 to its entire range but it sadly it has taken time to finalise and roll out the update for various models. For instance the Mi TV 4X Pro 55 and the Mi TV 4 Pro 55 haven’t got the update yet. Also, the new update might take a while to hit your device, so keep an eye out.

APNA UPDATE AA GAYA! 💥Mi fans, #MiTV 4A 32 & 43 users, here's something you have been waiting for. We're rolling out the latest #AndroidTV 9.0 update along with Chromecast built-in, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, & much more.Get started already! pic.twitter.com/29mpDtoXfi — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) November 19, 2019

The company had launched a new flagship model, the Mi TV 4X 65-inch, earlier in September alongside the Mi TV 4X 50-inch and the Mi TV 4X 43-inch. All three feature 4K resolution displays and are loaded with the latest Android update as well as Netflix and Prime Video.

