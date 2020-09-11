Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi introduced a refresh to its Mi TV lineup by announcing the 'Horizon Edition' branding in India a few days back. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition was announced in two size variants- 43-inch and 32-inch and bring a ‘bezel-less’ experience with a 95-percent screen to body ratio, along with a more immersive display powered by Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine. The 32-inch variant of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition will be going on sale today for customers in India.

The new TV series continues to offer Android TV 9.0 with the company’s custom PatchWall UI on top. Xiaomi is also introducing a new feature called ‘Quick Wake’ that lets you wake the TV in under 5 seconds. The 32-inch model comes with an HD Ready 1368 x 768 pixels resolution and Xiaomi claims that the new Vivid Picture Engine offers accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pin-point precision in colour reproduction. Under the hood, the new TV runs on a quad-core processor with a Mali-450 GPU and 1GB of RAM as well as 8GB of internal storage to install apps. It also comes with a 20W stereo speaker system that supports DTS-HD surround sound. Lastly, connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the pricing, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,499. It will be going on its first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Flipkart is offering some special offers on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch where customers can get 10-percent off on Axis Bank credit cards and as well as credit card or debit card EMI, 10-percent off on Axis Bank debit card transactions, 5-percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There are also no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months.