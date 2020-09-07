Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launches at Rs 13,499

Xiaomi has introduced two new smart TV models for its Indian audience. Bringing the Horizon Edition branding to its TV range, the company announced the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in two size variants- 43-inch and 32-inch. The new smart TV series is said to bring a ‘bezel-less’ experience with a 95-percent screen to body ratio, along with a more immersive display powered by Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine. Essentially the new TVs are refreshed versions of the original 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A models.

The new TV series continues to offer Android TV 9.0 with the company’s custom PatchWall UI on top. Xiaomi is also introducing a new feature called ‘Quick Wake’ that lets you wake the TV in under 5 seconds.

Both the Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models come with almost similar specifications. The 32-inch model comes with an HD Ready 1368 x 768 pixels resolution while the 43-inch variant offers a full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Xiaomi claims that the new Vivid Picture Engine offers accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pin-point precision in colour reproduction. Under the hood, these new TVs run on a quad-core processor with a Mali-450 GPU and 1GB of RAM as well as 8GB of internal storage to install apps. These also come with a 20W stereo speaker system that supports DTS-HD surround sound. Lastly, connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 43-inch model also offers an S/PDIF interface.

As for the pricing, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 32-inch model while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 22,999. These will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores with the first flash sale scheduled for September 11 for the 32-inch model and September 15 for the 43-inch variant. Expect these to reach offline stores as well.