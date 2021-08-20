Mi TV 5X to Launch at Xiaomi India's Smarter Living 2022 Event on August 26

Xiaomi has revealed that the company would launch its next-generation TV model Mi TV 5X at the Mi Smarter Living 2022 event on August 26. The new smart-TV series follows the Mi TV 4X generation of TVs that the company has sold in India so far. Xiaomi has also set up a micro-site that teases a screen with slim bezels and the latest generation of PatchWall skin. Like previous Xiaomi TVs, the upcoming Mi TV 5X will support Google Assistant voice support to enable hands-free control. The company claims that the TV frame will use a metal finish, which could be aesthetically more pleasing than also sturdier than the plastic frame on Xiaomi Mi TV 4X.

Apart from the TV, Xiaomi had revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Smarter Living 2022 would see the debut on Mi Band 6 (or Mi Smart Band 6), a Mi Notebook, Wi-Fi router and a new security camera. Xiaomi is expected to enter the premium notebook segment in India with the upcoming Mi laptop. Recently, the company also posted a picture of the upcoming notebook with a backlit keyboard. Xiaomi already offers Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, and Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition alongside the new RedmiBook 15 Pro and RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition laptops in India.

On the other hand, the upcoming Mi Smart Band 6 is expected to share similarities to the Mi Band 6 in China. It sports a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 1.1-inch display AMOLED display seen on the Mi Band 5. The display has a 326ppi pixel density with 450 nits of peak brightness. There’s also a 125mAh battery, which is touted to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. In terms of features, the Mi Band 6 supports 24×7 heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring as well as sleep tracking. Xiaomi is yet to share details over the next Wi-Fi router in India. The company offers multiple premium options like the Mi Router Ax9000 and the Mi AIoT Router AX3600 globally. The company had told a publication that Xiaomi would stick to its philosophy of “honest pricing" without revealing other details. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi would price the upcoming Mi TV 5X as the current-gen TVs mainly capture the affordable segment.

