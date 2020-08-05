Mi TV Stick With Android TV 9.0 Launched in India, Competes With Amazon's Fire TV Stick

After introducing its Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi India has launched its new Mi TV Stick loaded with Android TV. The new dongle-style device is made for consumers who want to turn their regular TV into a smart TV. It comes pre-loaded with apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and more and the device goes ahead to compete with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The device is as big as a large thumb-drive and can easily be connected to a TV or even a regular PC monitor using the HDMI port. Notably, this new device supports streaming at full-HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. If you are looking for something that can playback 4K, then you need to rely on the Mi Box 4K or the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs 2,799 and will go on sale starting August 7 at 12PM. It will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. In comparison, the company’s own Mi 4K Box is priced at Rs 3,499 while the Amazon Fire TV stick costs Rs 3,999. Notably, the Fire TV stick will be going on sale and will be available for Rs 2,399 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. However, the Mi TV Stick seems like a much better option here because you get a much wider support for third party apps and games, as well as various Google services.

The Mi TV Stick is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor paired with an ARM Mali-450 GPU. There is 1GB of built-in RAM and 8GB of storage. There is support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2 and comes with a remote control similar to what you get with the Mi TV range. The device can be connected onto your TV using the HDMI interface and it draws power from a micro-USB port. This means that you will need to have a USB port on your TV or have a charging port nearby.

The device runs on Android TV 9.0 and brings support for video decoding for VP9-10, H.265, H.264, VC-1, MPEG1/2/4, and Real8/9/10 and audio decoding for Dolby and DTS. It offers a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60fps. Since it has access to the Google Play store,there are close to 5,000 apps to choose from. Apart from that, the device comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.