English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Micro-Thermometer Can Record Tiny Temperature Changes

The device can be applied in photo-thermal cancer treatment as well as in advanced research on crystals, optical light harvesting, etc.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Micro-Thermometer Can Record Tiny Temperature Changes
Micro-Thermometer Can Record Tiny Temperature Changes (photo for representation, image: Reuters Pictures)
Scientists have developed a micrometre-wide thermometer that can measure tiny amounts of heat generated by light electron beams in real time. The device can be applied in photo-thermal cancer treatment as well as in advanced research on crystals, optical light harvesting, etc. The miniaturised system with a nanoscale heat source and detector is essential for future development of next-generation transistors that will be employed in designing new nanoscale devices. The device developed by scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan consists of a gold and nickel thermocouple on a silicon nitride membrane and is miniaturised to the extent that the electrodes are only 2.5 micrometres wide and the membrane is just 30 nanometres thick.

Also Read: Cyber Security a Gold Mine for Jobs in India: IBM

A thermocouple is an electrical device consisting of two dissimilar electrical conductors forming electrical junctions at differing temperatures. It produces a temperature-dependent voltage, which can be interpreted to measure temperature. For such a system to be used as a thermometer, it must show sensitivity to temperature change. The developed micro-thermocouple exhibited high responsiveness to heat generated by a laser and an electron beam. Tiny temperature changes were measured by the developed thermocouple for both types of heating.

Also Read: SpaceX Set For Over 300 Missions in Five Years: CEO Elon Musk

To prepare the micro-thermocouple a cross pattern of metal stripes with widths of a few micrometres is created. Researchers used this technique to create a pattern on a nano-thin silicon nitride membrane, which enhanced the device sensitivity and enabled it to respond faster. Through this approach, a thermometer that could measure fast and small temperature changes was successfully produced, with the measurements being performed through the nano-thin silicon nitride membrane. The system can be regarded as a new "toolbox" for investigating heat transport behaviour on the micro- and nano-scales, with many important applications in a wide range of fields, researchers said.

Also Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You