Micro-Thermometer Can Record Tiny Temperature Changes

Scientists have developed a micrometre-wide thermometer that can measure tiny amounts of heat generated by light electron beams in real time. The device can be applied in photo-thermal cancer treatment as well as in advanced research on crystals, optical light harvesting, etc. The miniaturised system with a nanoscale heat source and detector is essential for future development of next-generation transistors that will be employed in designing new nanoscale devices. The device developed by scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan consists of a gold and nickel thermocouple on a silicon nitride membrane and is miniaturised to the extent that the electrodes are only 2.5 micrometres wide and the membrane is just 30 nanometres thick.A thermocouple is an electrical device consisting of two dissimilar electrical conductors forming electrical junctions at differing temperatures. It produces a temperature-dependent voltage, which can be interpreted to measure temperature. For such a system to be used as a thermometer, it must show sensitivity to temperature change. The developed micro-thermocouple exhibited high responsiveness to heat generated by a laser and an electron beam. Tiny temperature changes were measured by the developed thermocouple for both types of heating.To prepare the micro-thermocouple a cross pattern of metal stripes with widths of a few micrometres is created. Researchers used this technique to create a pattern on a nano-thin silicon nitride membrane, which enhanced the device sensitivity and enabled it to respond faster. Through this approach, a thermometer that could measure fast and small temperature changes was successfully produced, with the measurements being performed through the nano-thin silicon nitride membrane. The system can be regarded as a new "toolbox" for investigating heat transport behaviour on the micro- and nano-scales, with many important applications in a wide range of fields, researchers said.